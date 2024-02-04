China hands Australian writer a suspended death penalty

By Angus Watson and Nectar Gan, CNN

(CNN) — A Chinese-Australian writer has received a suspended death penalty in China, five years after he was first detained, according to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Yang Hengjun, an Australian citizen and democracy activist born in China, was sentenced Monday by a court in Beijing, Wong said in a statement, adding that the Australian government was “appalled” by the sentence.

“We understand this can be commuted to life imprisonment after two years if the individual does not commit any serious crimes in the two-year period,” Wang said.

“This is harrowing news for Dr Yang, his family and all who have supported him. Our thoughts are with them.”

Yang was detained in 2019 during a visit to see family in China and charged with espionage – accusations he has denied.

A Beijing court held his trial in secret in 2021 but a verdict has been repeatedly delayed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a developing story. More to come