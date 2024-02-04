Boeing flags potential delays after supplier finds another problem with some 737 fuselages

Boeing says its supplier has discovered another problem with fuselages on its 737 jets that might delay deliveries of about 50 aircraft. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal says in a letter to Boeing staff that a worker at the supplier discovered misdrilled holes in fuselages. Deal says the problem was not “an immediate safety issue and all 737s can continue operating safely.” But Deal says Boeing expected it will need to redo the work on planes not yet delivered. Kansas-based Spirit AeroSystems makes a large part of the fuselages on Boeing Max jets.

By The Associated Press

