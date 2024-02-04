Avalanche dangers increase along the front range, warning issued

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Winter storm conditions have increased avalanche dangers along the front range.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says an 'Avalanche Warning' is in effect through Sunday night, Feb. 4.

Multiple areas across Colorado, including Pikes Peak, are included in the warning.

CAIC Avalanche Warning Map

Nearly all mountain ranges have a considerable danger, several showing a 'very high danger alert' as of now.

CAIC says to watch for signs of unstable snow, cracking in the snow, and audible collapsing. They recommend drivers to not travel in the back country at this time.