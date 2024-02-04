Australia appalled at China’s suspended death sentence for writer Yang Hengjun

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia says it is appalled at China’s suspended death sentence for writer and democracy blogger Yang Hengjun. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement Monday that it was “harrowing news for Dr Yang, his family and all who have supported him.” Yang has been detained in China since 2019 after traveling there with his family. A closed-door trial on an espionage charge was held in Beijing in 2021. The Chinese court has not announced the sentence. In China, suspended sentences are generally commuted to life sentences after a certain length of time. Yang was born in China and worked previously as a diplomat. He became an Australian citizen in 2002.

