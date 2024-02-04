‘Argylle,’ with checkered reviews, flops with $18M for the big-budget Apple release

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple has had its first box office flop. “Argylle,” the $200-million star-studded spy thriller from Apple Studios, debuted with $18 million in ticket sales. According to studio estimates Sunday, the film directed by Matthew Vaughn managed to lead the weekend box office, but still found little interest from moviegoers. After critics dinged “Argylle,” moviegoers also gave it a low grade, with a C+ CinemaScore. Second place on the weekend went to the Christian drama series “The Chosen.” The first three episodes of the fourth season of the Jesus series played in 2,263 theaters. The Angel Studios release grossed $6 million over the weekend.

