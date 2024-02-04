Aaronette Vonleh scores 21 points as No. 6 Colorado rolls past Washington 80-57

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 21 points in just 22 minutes, Quay Miller added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Colorado used a hot-shooting first half to run away for an 80-57 win over Washington. Colorado finished a two-week road swing through the Pacific Northwest schools 3-1 and stayed right in the middle of the race for the final Pac-12 regular season title. Vonleh was the leader of a dominant offensive performance on the interior for the Buffaloes, especially in the first half. Colorado led 50-28 at halftime and built the lead to as many as 32 in the second half.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.