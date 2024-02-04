A cat survives being shot in the head with a pellet gun and finds a new home

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — After being shot in the head with a pellet gun, a cat goes on a journey to recovery and finds his forever home with the help of Maui’s local veterinarians and pet adoption centers.

In October 2023, Bird, a 5-year-old Domestic Shorthair cat, arrived at Maui Humane Society (MHS) where he was found to be shot in the head with a pellet gun. Bird was then given proper medical attention and medication, MHS vets then took him into surgery to investigate the location of the pellet.

“It’s definitely devastating when our animals become the victims of crimes. It’s a very hard life for them without abuse but when it does happen it’s very disheartening. It also reflects that not everybody understands that these animals have a place in our community,” said Dr. Jennifer Fitzpatrick, Maui Humane Society Veterinarian.

The veterinary team at MHS conducted x-rays which revealed that the pellet was lodged in the bottom of Bird’s skull. The veterinarians determined that the safest option for Bird was to keep the pellet where it was. MHS vets reported that Bird did not show any signs of pain or discomfort.

“We were removing bone and bullet fragments from the back of his mouth but it was safest for the bullet to stay where it is. It’s lodged in the underside of the second vertebrae of his neck which is a very sensitive area,” explained Dr. Fitzpatrick.

Following his recovery journey, Bird was transported to the Cat Cafe Maui which is an adoption partner in Kahului who offers available space to MHS’ adoptable cats.

After a few weeks, Bird was adopted and flown to Washington to be with his new mom!

“My hope is that when people do welcome an animal into a home, that they realize this pet comes with a previous life even if they don’t know about it. And that they’re able to give that animal the weeks, and sometimes even months, they need to truly acclimate to their new home,” said Dr. Fitzpatrick.

Animals can’t speak for themselves! If you have any information about crimes against animals, call Crime Stoppers Honolulu at 808-955-8300.

