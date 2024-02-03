Turkish Central Bank Governor resigns months into her tenure after claims of improper use of power

ISTANBUL (AP) — The governor of Turkey’s central bank has resigned only months after taking office amid allegations of improper use of power and family interference in the workings of the financial institutions. Hafize Gaye Erkan was the bank’s first female chief. She announced her resignation on social media late Friday, saying she was a victim of a “character assassination campaign” and would resign to spare her family further anguish. Last month, a leading Turkish newspaper claimed her parents were exerting undue influence and that her father had even fired a bank employee. Allegations Erkan has vehemently refuted. Fatih Karahan, the previous deputy governor of the central bank, will replace her.

