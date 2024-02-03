The EU is providing Ukraine with $54 billion. How will the money be spent?

EU leaders on Thursday sealed a deal to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros ($54 million) to shore up its economy ravaged by a nearly two-year-old war with Russia, The aid package, which was approved after Hungary dropped weeks of threats to veto it is not intended to fund arms and ammunition. Instead, it aims to help Kyiv plug gaps in its budget, pay for rebuilding, and set the country up for future EU membership. Key areas of concern include paying state salaries and pensions, funding public services such as power and water supplies, supporting the currency, and providing a safety net for foreign investments in Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

