Prosecutor appeals manslaughter charge against ex-Detroit police officer

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors are appealing the dismissal of a manslaughter charge against a former Detroit police officer accused of causing the death of a 71-year-old man by punching him in the face and causing him to fall to the ground. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office filed a claim of appeal Friday in the case against Juwan Brown. A district court judge cited insufficient evidence as the reason for the dismissal during a preliminary hearing for Brown on Jan. 18. Prosecutors have said Brown punched Daryl Vance of Detroit during a confrontation following his response to a call of a disorderly person outside a bowling alley on Sept. 1.

