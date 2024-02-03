Planned road across Kenyan park creates split between environmental costs and financial gains

ABERDARE RANGE, Kenya (AP) — Following pressure from Kenyan President William Ruto, Kenya’s national environment authority has issued a license for the construction of a 32-mile tarmac road through the Aberdare forest and mountain range to connect two counties. Supporters of the project say it will bring economic development and improve livelihoods. But scientists and conservationists say the project would have an irreversible impact on the ecosystem, which is one of the country’s main water sources and a key wildlife habitat.

