Paris police say they detained a man who stabbed 3 people at the Gare de Lyon train station
PARIS (AP) — Paris police say a man has injured three people in a stabbing attack at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris. Officers on site Saturday quickly detained the attacker who used a sharp weapon in the assault at around 8 a.m. One of the people injured was in a serious condition; the other two were more lightly hurt, authorities said. Police had no other immediate details. Security in Paris is being ramped up as it prepares to welcome 10,500 Olympians and millions of visitors for the first Olympic Games in a century in the French capital. The Games will open on July 26.