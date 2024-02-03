Manhunt underway for escaped 17-year-old Louisiana inmate held on attempted murder charges

By Paradise Afshar, Raja Razek, Christina Maxouris, Rebekah Riess and Danny Freeman, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway in Louisiana for an escaped 17-year-old inmate who was being held on attempted murder charges.

Kimmy Dauntain Jr., who is from Orleans Parish, escaped from the custody of state officials on Friday in Franklin, Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“On Friday, February 2, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m, a juvenile offender escaped from custody while on an escorted trip in Franklin City, located in St. Mary Parish,” the State of Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release. “The juvenile was last seen running in an unknown direction of travel, wearing a green and white jumpsuit.”

The teen was being held on charges of simple battery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder (accessory after the fact), according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement has not released the circumstances surrounding Dauntain’s escape.

The latest evasion of police custody comes after inmates in Pennsylvania and Arkansas briefly fled police custody in recent weeks before being captured.

Noah Roush, 22, and Jatonia Bryant, 23, were discovered missing 36 hours after their escape from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on January 22, CNN previously reported.

Roush, who was being held on probable cause for residential burglary and theft of property and is also a homicide suspect, was captured three days after he and Bryant escaped the jail, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The capture of Bryant, who was being held on probable cause for capital murder, on January 29 concluded the dayslong manhunt that began as a result of failed head counts by the jail staff, authorities said.

Shane Pryor, a 17-year-old suspect in a 2020 killing who escaped from custody during a medical transport on January 24, was captured on a bus in Philadelphia four days later, according to Philadelphia police and the United States Marshals Service.

Pryor was being taken to a hospital for a hand injury when he escaped, police previously said.

An 18-year-old was arrested on January 26 for allegedly helping Pryor escape.

