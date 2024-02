SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 21 points and Deivon Smith came up an assist shy of his second career triple-double as Utah held off a late Colorado rally to earn a 73-68 victory to remain undefeated at home. Utah is 12-0 at the Huntsman Center, but has lost nine straight Pac-12 Conference road games dating back to last season.

