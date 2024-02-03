Funeral held for 7 of the 8 victims in Joliet-area shootings

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — The funeral for seven of the eight victims killed in Joliet-area shootings last month has been held. The funeral for Christine and William Esters and Tameaka, Joshua, Alexandria, Alonnah and Angel Nance was held Saturday at Victory City Church in Joliet. The seven were all related to 23-year-old shooter Romeo Nance, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the next day in Texas when confronted by police. An eighth victim was believed to have been shot randomly. Investigators believe Nance first shot seven people at two relatives’ homes in Joliet, then fired randomly at two men — one outside an apartment building and another on a residential street. One of the men survived.

