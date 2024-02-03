For the first time, an Irish nationalist is set to lead Northern Ireland’s government

LONDON (AP) — An Irish nationalist is set to make history by becoming Northern Ireland’s first minister. Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill is expected to be chosen as first minister as the government returns to work after a two-year boycott by unionists. Under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday peace accord, Northern Ireland’s two main communities — British unionists who want to stay in the U.K., and Irish nationalists who seek to unite with Ireland — share power. The U.K. government agreed to further ease trade barriers this week, leading the unionists to return to government.

