Country singer Kelvin Truitt performs at elementary school in hometown Sacramento

By Irene Gonzalez

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — As we celebrate Black History Month, we have an inspirational story from a Sacramento elementary school.

On Friday, students were treated to a live performance – but not just any performance. This singing sensation has roots right here in California’s capital city.

Kelvin Truitt is humble, grounded and back in town. The Sacramento native made a pitstop at Taylor Street Elementary to spread positive vibes through his music.

“My brand is simple life just promoting all things simple and good that we can bring into our lives through positivity and making the right decisions,” Truitt said.

The country singer and songwriter performed some of his biggest hits in front of this hungry crowd, and it didn’t take long for the young fans to hit the dance floor.

For Principal Michelle Crisp, the special performance meant a lot.

“I think it’s very important students see administrators and educators of color, so I think this is a wonderful opportunity in addition for Mr. Truitt being here that this is being aired during Black History Month,” Crisp said.

Some of the older students felt inspired after hearing about Truitt’s humble journey growing up in Sacramento.

“African American, it’s just a little harder to make it out of Sac, and I felt inspired,” sixth grader Tariah Owens said.

“I appreciate how he talks about hardworking, and you can put your mind to anything,” sixth grader Lynnaea LeDoux said.

For Truitt, it’s important to give back to the community, and he hopes his music can inspire young minds.

“I know that if you see it, you can believe it,” he said. “That if you can see it and believe it, you can have it and become it.”

In his professional career, Truitt also rubbed elbows with Hollywood stars like Nick Cannon. He recently moved back to Sacramento County and is now living in Elk Grove.

