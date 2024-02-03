FRESNO, Calif. — Led by Joel Scott’s 14 points, the Colorado State Rams defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs 73-61. The Rams are now 17-5 with the win and the Bulldogs dropped to 9-13.

By The Associated Press

