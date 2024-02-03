Another ‘Pineapple Express’ storm is expected to wallop California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another “Pineapple Express” storm is on its way to California, bringing with it the threat of dangerous flooding and mudslides. Californians spent Friday and Saturday preparing for what forecasters are saying could be the largest storm of the season, with the worst expected to hit Ventura and Santa Barbara counties on Sunday and Monday. Most of the state was under some sort of wind, surf or flood watch by Saturday afternoon. The storm marks the second time this week the state will be pummeled by an atmospheric river, a long band of moisture that forms over the Pacific. It’s called the “Pineapple Express” because its plume of moisture stretches back across the Pacific to near Hawaii.

