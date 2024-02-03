After record GOP walkout, Oregon lawmakers set to reconvene for session focused on housing and drugs

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers are set to convene for the start of a short legislative session expected to be dominated by homelessness, a housing shortage and plans to overhaul the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law as overdose deaths surge. Lawmakers will have just 35 days to pass bills after the session opens Monday. For now, leaders say bipartisan lines of communication are open following last year’s Republican walkout. The boycott ground the Capitol to a halt for a record six weeks and disqualified 10 GOP senators from seeking reelection. Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek says she has been in contact with Republicans and doesn’t expect policy differences to erupt like last year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.