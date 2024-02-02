Wisconsin Supreme Court orders election officials to put Phillips on presidential primary ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will allow U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips to add his name to the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot. The court ruled Friday that state Democratic leaders on a presidential selection committee didn’t properly exercise their discretion when they left Phillips off the ballot without any discussion during a five-minute meeting on Jan. 2. The court’s decision leaves Phillips and President Joe Biden as the only Democrats on the April 2 primary ballot. The selection committee also placed former President Donald Trump and five other Republican challengers, including four who have since ceased campaigning, on the ballot.

