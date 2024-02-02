US bolsters defenses around Jordan base as it readies strikes in response to drone attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has bolstered the defenses in place to protect 350 troops at a base in Jordan that was attacked by Iran-backed militants as it prepares to retaliate for a drone attack that killed three service members. The Tower 22 outpost in Jordan was hit on Sunday by a drone fired from Iraq. The attack led to the first deaths of U.S. service members since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out. President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware with the families of the fallen to greet the returning caskets.

By TARA COPP and ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD Associated Press

