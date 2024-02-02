Spread the Love Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive

Spread the Love 2024 from KRDO NewsChannel 13 on Vimeo.

Peanut butter is one of the most cost and nutrient-efficient forms of protein that we can gather for kids, seniors, and families in need; which is why peanut butter is one of the most valuable and sought-after items we can collect for food banks. And right now, Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado needs as much peanut butter as they can get to help those families. And a few jars of Jelly can turn that vital peanut butter into a delicious meal!

That’s why Care and Share Food Bank and KRDO are teaming up for the Spread The Love Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive, February 5th through the 16th – just in time for Valentine’s Day! So, while you’re out getting candy for loved ones this holiday, please consider picking up some extra peanut butter and some jars of Jelly to drop off at any Care and Share Food Bank Distribution center, or at YMCA locations in El Paso and Pueblo Counties. Or you can click above to donate monetarily. For every $20 dollars collected, Care and Share Food Bank can purchase 12 jars of peanut butter!

Care and Share Food Bank

•2605 Preamble Point , Colorado Springs, CO 80915

•100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo, CO 81004

Hanson HotSpring Spas

•1835 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

The Promenade Shops at Briargate

•1605-1925 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

(Donation bins located inside Management Office – situated between Paper Source and Pottery Barn)

YMCA Locations

•3920 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

•207 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

•2190 Jet Wing Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

•3035 New Center Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

•4025 Family Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

•17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, CO 80132

•326 W Alabama Ave., Fountain, CO 80817