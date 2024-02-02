Sauna patrons dressed only in towels pull 2 from a car that plunged into a Norwegian fjord

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Patrons aboard a floating sauna in a Norwegian fjord rescued two people whose car had plunged into the water. The car appeared to have driven off the quay on Thursday at the Akershusstranda, an area where ships dock at the foot of the Norwegian capital Oslo’s picturesque medieval fortress and castle. The VG newspaper reported that the driver had thought the vehicle was in park when he hit the accelerator pedal. As the car went down, the two occupants escaped and were on the roof of the vehicle when the sauna raft reached them. Patrons dressed only in towels helped them into the craft and then were able to warm up in the sauna.

