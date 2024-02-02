Railroads say they’re making safety changes to reduce derailments after fiery Ohio crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads all promised safety improvements after the fiery derailment in eastern Ohio a year ago, but they have yet to make meaningful safety improvements and reform efforts have stalled in Congress. A few key measures in the latest Federal Railroad Administration statistics, including the total number of train accidents, worsened last year while other numbers like total derailments improved a bit. The East Palestine, Ohio, derailment demonstrated that just one event can be disastrous when hazardous chemicals are involved. The small town near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border is still struggling to recover.

