Q&A: Daisy Ridley on fighting the dark side and developing dark comedy
By BROOKE LEFFERTS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Daisy Ridley doesn’t want audiences to be misled by the title of her new film, “Sometimes I Think About Dying.” Her character, Fran, is, actually, quite funny. The dark comedy in theaters now is directed by Rachel Lambert and co-stars comedian Dave Merheje and several other comedic actors who improvise office watercooler talk to big laughs. The Associated Press recently spoke to Ridley about finding Fran, reprising her role as Rey in a new “Star Wars” film and perfecting her death stare. Ridley says the new “Star Wars” story is exciting, with broad appeal.