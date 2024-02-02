Putin casts the Ukraine conflict as a fight for Russia’s survival as he seeks reelection

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin describes Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a battle for Russia’s survival as he campaigned for reelection next month in balloting that he’s all but certain to win. Speaking at a meeting with arms industries workers Friday in the city of Tula south of Moscow, Putin declared that the vast majority of Russians support his course. He again argued that sending troops into Ukraine was necessary to protect Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine and stop what he described as attempts by Washington and its NATO allies to encroach on Moscow’s vital security interests. Ukraine and its Western allies have denounced it as an unprovoked act of aggression.

