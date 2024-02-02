Providence approves first state-sanctioned safe injection site in Rhode Island

A Rhode Island city has approved the first state-sanctioned safe injection site, a place where people can use heroin and other illegal drugs and be revived if they overdose. The Providence City Council voted Thursday to establish the site that will be run by a nonprofit and funded with money from opioid settlement money. Supporters contend safe injection sites, also called overdose prevention centers or harm reduction centers, can save lives and connect people with addiction treatment, mental health services and medical care. Opponents worry the sites encourage drug use. The number of drug overdose deaths nationally was estimated at 112,127 for the 12 months ending in Aug. 2023.

