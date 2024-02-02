New California Senate leader says his priorities are climate change, homelessness and opioid crises

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker whose family has an agricultural background is stepping into the state Senate’s top leadership post. State Sen. Mike McGuire is taking over from Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins. Policy advocates and fellow lawmakers say McGuire is honest and hard-working. He says he will prioritize issues such as poverty, homelessness and opioid addiction. McGuire stepping into the role means a departure for a post that is typically held by lawmakers from urban areas. He will lead alongside Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, who also is from a rural part of the state.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN and TRÂN NGUYỄN Associated Press/Report for America

