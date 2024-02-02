Michigan school shooter’s mom could have prevented bloodshed, prosecutor says

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors in Michigan have tried to attack the credibility of a school shooter’s mother. Their cross-examination on Friday came a day after Jennifer Crumbley denied knowing her son had mental health struggles. She also rejected claims that she should be responsible for the deaths of four students at Oxford High School in 2021. Jennifer Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutor Marc Keast reminded her that she could have taken Ethan Crumbley home from school when a teacher discovered a violent drawing. He stayed and shot up the school.

