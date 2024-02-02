Man suspected of beheading his father bought a gun the day before fatally shooting him and abusing his corpse, DA says

By Michelle Krupa and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Editor’s note: This story includes graphic descriptions some readers may find disturbing.

The man accused of showing his father’s severed head during a politically charged online rant this week first shot the federal worker to death using a handgun he’d bought only a day earlier, a Pennsylvania prosecutor said Friday.

Justin Mohn, 32, was arrested hours later Tuesday after breaking into a state National Guard facility about 100 miles away, armed with a 9 mm SIG Sauer handgun that was missing one round, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said.

Mohn told authorities he’d gone to the military installation “in an effort to mobilize the PA National Guard to raise arms against the federal government,” Schorn said. Mohn’s father had worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Mohn was held without bond on charges including murder and abuse of a corpse, state court documents show. The gruesome, 14-minute video he posted was removed over its graphic violence, YouTube said, after circulating for hours and garnering 5,000 views.

The horrific case comes amid a fraught national political environment and as social media executives – who were grilled this week by Congress – have been under fire for allowing graphic and sometimes violent videos to be posted and remain on their sites.

“The bigger picture is extremely concerning, I think, as we go into what will be an incredibly heated political season,” CNN Law Enforcement Analyst and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said.

Suspect decried federal workers, DA says

During the online diatribe, Mohn rails against the Biden administration and the border crisis while declaring himself the new acting US president. He also says his father “Michael Mohn is in hell for being a traitor to his country,” Schorn said Friday.

At one point, he holds up what looks like a bloodied head inside a clear plastic bag, the video shows.

“America is rotting from the inside out as far left, woke mobs rampage our once prosperous cities,” Mohn says in the video, which he titled: “Mohn’s Militia – Call to Arms for American Patriots,” according to a criminal complaint.

In the video, Mohn broadly calls for violence against federal officials and employees “but exempts state government, state governors and state employees,” Schorn noted.

Upon his arrest at the National Guard site, Mohn asked to speak with Pennsylvania’s governor “to join forces,” the prosecutor said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

