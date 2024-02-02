Judge dismisses case against Michigan man accused of threatening Biden, Harris

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a criminal case against a northern Michigan man accused of threatening President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Detroit News reports that after a preliminary examination Friday in Bay City, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Morris concluded that there was no probable cause and social media posts attributed to Russell Douglas Warren of Prudenville did not pose a “true threat.” Prosecutors said the FBI and the Secret Service learned that Warren posted a series of messages last week on social media saying Biden and Harris had been condemned and should be imprisoned and executed. The judge ruled that he had not threatened to kidnap or otherwise “harm them by his own hands.”

