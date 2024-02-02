Jokic posts 15th triple-double of season as Nuggets hold off short-handed Blazers 120-108

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 22 rebounds and 12 assists as the Denver Nuggets held off the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 120-108. Jokic appeared to have an extra bounce after sitting out the game at Oklahoma City on Wednesday. He recorded his 15th triple-double of the season. Jamal Murray nearly had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Scoot Henderson scored 30 points and Anfernee Simons had 29 for a Portland team missing some of its scoring punch, with Jerami Grant a late scratch due to lower back tightness.

