Illegal marijuana grow found in commercial building in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Working on a tip from a citizen, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) found an illegal marijuana grow Thursday in a commercial building in Pueblo West.

According to the PCSO, 74 plants worth an estimated $51,800 were found in two suites in the building located at 275 E. Industrial Blvd.

The sheriff's office said there is not a business operation at this location and no arrests have been made at this time. Another business located in the building is not connected to the illegal grow.

The PCSO said Pueblo Regional Building condemned the two suites where the grow was located due to extensive alterations made to the electrical system.

The investigation into this illegal grow is ongoing.