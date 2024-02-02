Fremont County man sentenced to more than 2 years on federal gun charge

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - 42-year-old Chad Keith has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for possessing firearms after being previously convicted of a felony.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), court documents show that Keith maintained properties in both Colorado Springs and Cotopaxi, Colorado. At these properties, Keith possessed 11 firearms, including rifles and a shotgun.

Keith had been previously convicted of a felony explosives offense.

Court documents showed that during searches of Keith's residences, federal agents observed various paraphernalia and propaganda related to white supremacy and Nazism. In the defendant’s Colorado Springs residence, agents found a flyer with pictures of various Congressmen and Senators with images of the Star of David on their foreheads. The placement of the Stars of David was suggestive of firearms bullseye targets, the DOJ said.

In a pre-sentence investigation document the federal government says Keith was "planning to commit violence against preppers, law enforcement, and/or veterans in and around Westcliffe, Colorado in furtherance of the establishment of an alliance of white supremacist extremist groups."

In response, Keith's attorney says the FBI received this information from an "unreliable and uncorroborated tip" from a confidential informant who knew Keith and agreed to work with federal investigators to nab him.

In an FBI report from 2020, Keith is accused of planning an alliance between various extremist groups "to include Golden State Skinheads from California, Hammerskins from Oregon, Hell’s Angels, and the Mexican National Front."

“Coloradans can rest easier knowing that a dangerous person is behind bars,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “Together with our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to making sure that violent felons are prohibited from possessing weapons.”