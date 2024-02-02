Feds won’t restore protections for wolves in Rockies, western states, propose national recovery plan

Federal wildlife officials have decided not to extend protections to wolves across portions of six states, allowing hunting to continue in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials announced Friday that it has rejected petitions from environmental groups to add wolves in the northern Rockies and parts of the western U.S. to the Endangered Species List. Instead, the agency said it will craft a first-ever national recovery plan for wolves. A federal judge in 2022 restored protections for wolves in 45 states after the Trump administration removed them. Those wolves remain protected after Friday’s announcement.

By MATTHEW BROWN and TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

