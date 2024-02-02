Families and Friends gathering for Colorado Missing Persons Day

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Communities are coming together from across the state to honor Colorado Missing Persons Day on Feb. 2, 2024. Family members will meet inside the state capitol building from 9:00 A.M to 11 A.M. to mark the occasion.

They'll first join the senate to observe a designation ceremony which will then lead into a prayer vigil. The vigil will honor the 606 individuals currently missing in Colorado for a year or more. During this time each person's name will be read aloud and posted on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's website.

Friends and family can share a short tribute about their loved ones on the C.B.I's Missing Person Day Memoriam page, which was created in their honor.

C.B.I. Victim Advocates are available for any impacted family members in need of extra support. To contact a C.B.I Victim Advocate call (303) 239-4649.