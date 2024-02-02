CSPD: Suspect arrested in January 2023 homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Friday that they have made an arrest in the city's first homicide of 2023.

On Jan. 8, 2023, CSPD officers responded to the 300 block of E. Brookside St. on a shooting. When they arrived they found a man dead inside with gunshot wounds. He was later identified as 31-year-old Darrian Adame.

According to CSPD, on Jan. 9, 2024, the Homicide Unit developed probable cause to seek and obtain an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Damari Sims-Herrick for first-degree murder. On Feb. 1, he was arrested in Lakewood.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.