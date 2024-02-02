Crucial resource center for first responders opens in Voorhees

By Ryan Hughes, Alan Wheeler

VORHEES, New Jersey (KYW) — Fire departments across South Jersey said it’s been a long time coming. A new resource to provide better quality of care for first responders has opened in Voorhees.

With the snip of scissors, a new Cardiopulmonary Diagnostic office officially opened in Voorhees providing first responders a more convenient and comprehensive health screening.

“It’s a proud day for our firefighters and first responders in the southern part of the state,” Matt Caliente said.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary screenings have been offered to current and retired first responders for more than 20 years through the “A Gift from Captain Buscio” program.

The Jersey City firefighter’s wife launched the program shortly after her husband died at age 39 from a heart attack, knowing first responders are at higher risk.

She partnered with Dr. Manmohan Patel. Dominick and Louis Buscio are now carrying on their dad’s legacy.

“We’re proud and happy to be a part of it,” Dominick Buscio said.

“The stress and the work they do….one point they’re sitting having a meal then they’re carrying 80 pounds and trying to save someone’s life,” Dr. Patel said. “It has been really rewarding because we have picked up so many pathology illnesses that the members were not aware of.”

“I’m so proud of my mom for thinking that because of a tragedy, she can make something better for other people,” Louis Buscio said.

Firefighters and police officers toured the new office on Haddonfield-Berlin Road Thursday and many signed up for the screening.

Doctors said these screenings could last anywhere from two to possibly five hours.

“So we decided to partner up with Dr. Patel and make sure we had an office down here to better benefit our members,” Caliente said.

“We work very hard in the jobs that we do and knowing we have the correct and comprehensive medical care we need and attention is paramount,” Jim Lyons said.

This office will be a one-stop shop for a complete physical exam, blood work, x-rays and other tests and it’s the first Captain Buscio program location in South Jersey. The other four offices are located in North Jersey.

The Buscio brothers are hoping all current and retired first responders take advantage of the advanced diagnostic testing.

“For anyone who really can get checked, I mean why not? It could save a life, it could save your family’s life,” Louis Buscio said.

