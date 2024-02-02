Avalanche forecasters try to curb deaths as skiers and snowmobilers flock to backcountry areas

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — The day after a Minnesota man survived an avalanche while snowmobiling in Montana’s backcountry, government forecasters posted details of the near-tragedy as yet another cautionary tale. Avalanche safety specialists say their job has become more difficult in recent years as the number of skiers and snowmobilers visiting backcountry areas surges after the pandemic. Shifting weather patterns due to climate change further complicate safety efforts, and four people already have died this year in snowslides in Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho and California. Despite the growing risks, the U.S. avalanche death rate has stayed relatively constant in recent years. Experts attribute that to better forecasting and more people educating themselves about the dangers in the mountains.

