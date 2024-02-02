At this year’s Super Bowl, crypto and AI are out, insurance and mayo are in

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — For many, the Super Bowl is a three-hour showcase of ads with a football game shown occasionally during the breaks.

So, with an expected 110 million people (and likely more) expected to tune-in to this year’s battle between the San Francisco 49ers and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, big brands will dominate this year’s sporting spectacle and strike a humorous tone to attract attention.

Viewers will notice a “notable shift away” from technology, like AI and particularly cryptocurrency, to more “traditional products that are part of consumers’ daily lives” being advertised, according to Paul Hardart, a clinical professor of marketing for New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“Given the current global uncertainties, including geopolitical conflicts and a polarized political climate, it appears that advertisers are leaning toward feel-good advertisements that are more focused on fun, humor and entertainment — aligning with the Super Bowl’s uplifting spirit,” Hardart told CNN.

Prices for a 30-second ad cost between $6.5 million to $7 million, according to a source familiar with ad sales, and CBS said Thursday on a media call it’s sold out. With such a hefty price tag, established brands with deep pockets will take the field rather than smaller companies (remember FTX or Coinbase?) that previously used the game to “either generate awareness or establish some form of legitimacy by having a Super Bowl ad,” Hardart said.

So far, largely traditional advertisers have unveiled their plans, including Budweiser’s beers (including Bud Light), State Farm insurance, Oreo cookies, BMW, DoorDash and even Hellman’s Mayonnaise, the household brands airing ads during the February 11 game.

And despite the huge price tag of an ad, it’s still a worthwhile investment. “Beyond the immediate exposure to millions of viewers, it offers long-term value through increased brand recognition and engagement,” Hardart said, adding that the Super Bowl ads often generate more attention online through social media thus making them larger than the traditional TV spot themselves.

Of course, we couldn’t miss the opportunity not to mention Taylor Swift. She’s expected to fly from her concert in Japan the day before and land in Las Vegas just in time to cheer on her boyfriend Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce. Her star power makes the Super Bowl somehow an even bigger deal, particularly to some people who might not have cared to watch the game in the past.

Hardart said her presence will “likely have a significant impact not only on the size of the audience but also its demographic make-up.” That’s already being reflected in the ads with e.l.f. Cosmetics (with a “Suits” reunion!) and L’Oreal’s NYX makeup buying ads for the first-time and Dove Body Wash returning to the Super Bowl after an absence of nearly 20 years.

“The game between two well-known and well-liked teams, paired with the attendance of Swift could lead this to be the largest Super Bowl audience in years,” he predicts.

