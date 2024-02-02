Armed group fires on UN helicopter in eastern Congo, injuring 2 peacekeepers, one seriously

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says members of an armed group fired on a U.N. helicopter in eastern Congo, injuring two South African peacekeepers, one seriously. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the U.N. peacekeeping department assumes the attack early Friday was carried out by members of the M23 rebel group in the Karuba region of North Kivu province, in Masisi territory. Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades. The conflict spiked in late 2021 when M23 resurfaced and initiated attacks to seize territory. Dujarric says the helicopter that was hit was able to land safely in Goma, and the peacekeepers are receiving medical attention.

