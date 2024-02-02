AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Nevada’s presidential primary and caucuses
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada again holds the first-in-the-West slot in the presidential campaign calendar. But this year’s showdown in the Silver State won’t look like it did in previous years. Nevada will hold Democratic and Republican primaries on Tuesday, but the GOP primary will be non-binding and former President Donald Trump won’t be on the ballot. Instead, Trump will compete in the GOP caucuses on Feb. 8, when 26 GOP delegates will be up for grabs. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is the only major candidate running in the GOP primary. In the Democratic primary, President Joe Biden will compete for the state’s 36 delegates at stake.