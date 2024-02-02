A preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes east of Oklahoma City

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

(CNN) — A preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded at 11:24 p.m. local time about 5 miles northwest of Prague, Oklahoma, the geological survey said. The small city is home to about 2,000 people.

The shaking was felt in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, according to preliminary reports shared by USGS.

Impacts from the earthquake were unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.