2 men arrested Thursday in Colorado Springs in unrelated child sexual exploitation cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two men Thursday in unrelated sexual exploitation of children cases.

According to CSPD, an investigation began in July 2023 into an unknown subject uploading child sexual abuse material to a cloud-based storage app. During the investigation, a suspect was identified but his location was unknown.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, 43-year-old Eugene Templeton, was contacted at his place of employment in the 4600 block of Centennial Blvd. and arrested on the charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

CSPD said the second case began with multiple cyber tip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children between April 2023 and November 2023. The tips referenced unknown online personas uploading child sexual abuse material to known social media apps.

According to CSPD, detectives linked 19 cyber tips together as likely being a single offender.

On Feb. 1, a search warrant was executed in the 3500 block of Corbett Ln., and 24-year-old Conner Mather was arrested on the charge of sexual exploitation of a child.