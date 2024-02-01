Thousands rally in Slovakia against government’s plan to close the special prosecutor’s office

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Mass street protests have intensified across Slovakia against a plan by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico to amend the penal code and eliminate the office of the special prosecutor that deals with major crime and corruption. Thousands were rallying as the protests on Thursday spread to 31 cities and town across the country, up from two dozens last week. The plan approved by Fico’s coalition government includes abolishing the special prosecutors’ office, which handles serious crimes such as graft, organized crime and extremism. The planned changes also include a reduction in punishments for corruption and some other crimes. The country’s president and the European Union have protested. Parliament could approve the plan as early as next week.

