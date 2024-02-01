Taggers graffiti 27 floors of vacant high-rise in downtown LA

By Leanne Suter

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — It’s an unfinished skyscraper many say is an eyesore.

Now, it’s even more unsightly thanks to vandals who tagged it.

Video from AIR7 HD shows the trespassers – several stories up –spraying graffiti on the exterior of the building.

“I looked up and I seen it, but then I seen the people up there,” Chris Taylor, who was in town from Atlanta. “I was like, oh, they still got more to do!”

Floor after floor tagged on several sides of the empty three Tower complex in your crypto.com, Arena and LA live.

“It’s so tagged up how,” said Phoebe Lopez. “The heck did they get up there? It’s crazy. And then he’s like I think I sought it on the other side as well.”

“I was surprised,” said Nick Davis, a resident of Scottsdale, Ariz. “I mean, you look at a building like that and you think: How does somebody tag a building like that?”

Work on Oceanwide Plaza stopped in October 2020 after the China base developer ran out of money.

The unfinished skyscraper, which was set to have upscale condos, a five-star hotel, and the mall has reportedly been up for sale for more than a year.

“At first, I was pretty amazed that they even got up there,” said Jason Lugo. “Because, you know, it’s a pretty tall building. To be able to hit that high, it’s pretty interesting. People have a lot of, uh, I guess you could say bravery, to just sneak up there and tag it up.

“But the development looks like it’s been done for a while, so I see why they’re taking advantage of it.”

