Several dead as small plane crashes and burns in Florida mobile home park

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Fire officials say a small plane has crashed into a home at a Florida mobile home park, killing several people aboard the plane and in the home. There’s no immediate word on the exact number of people killed. Authorities say the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 reportedly went down at about 7 p.m. Thursday in Clearwater, about three miles north of St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport. Clearwater’s fire chief says the pilot had reported trouble before the plane went off radar. He says the plane hit a mobile home and at least three homes received fire damage.

