Roberto Clemente exhibit honoring the late Pirates player makes stop at Caribbean Series in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Some of Roberto Clemente’s most impactful career and life moments are on display at the Miami Marlins’ loanDepot Park. A traveling exhibit titled “3,000” — a nod to the day on September 30, 1972, that the late Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder became the first Latin American-born MLB player to record 3,000 hits — stopped at the Caribbean Series held at the Marlins’ home ballpark. The collection, curated by Dennis Rivera-Pichardo, who is director of photography at the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, consists of 10 bright yellow modules depicting photos of Clemente’s life.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.