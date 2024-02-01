Probe into dozens of Connecticut state troopers finds 7 who ‘may have’ falsified traffic stop data

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An investigation into dozens of Connecticut state troopers has concluded that seven of them “may have” falsified traffic stop data they entered into a state database. A report released Thursday said those officers have been referred to state police internal affairs investigators. An audit last year found what it called “a high degree of confidence” that more than 100 troopers submitted false or inaccurate information on at least about 26,000 traffic stops to a state database used to analyze potential racial profiling by police. The new report says there was no evidence any troopers intended to skew racial profiling data. But it also said there were significant failures by state police in reporting accurate data.

